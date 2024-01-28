Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,193 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.75% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter worth $522,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

AQU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 70,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

