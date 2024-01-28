Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Down 5.3%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.13 and last traded at 5.16. Approximately 1,708,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,348,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.45.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $914.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.46 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 268.86 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.

