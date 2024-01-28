Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 545872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

