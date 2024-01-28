Ardent Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,927. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.