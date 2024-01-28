Ardent Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,927. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

