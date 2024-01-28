Ardent Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Crown Crafts comprises 0.6% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.12% of Crown Crafts worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 19,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,380 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $31,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $31,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,684.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,559.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

