Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $100,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.40. 1,359,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

