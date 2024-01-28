Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of Arkema stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. Arkema has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

