Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

ARGTF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

