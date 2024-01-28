Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $246.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.62.

AJG stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.03. 1,489,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

