Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 108,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 530,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

