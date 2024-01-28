Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Asana has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.