ASD Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $3.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.49 or 1.00011286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00202192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05013717 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,323,083.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.