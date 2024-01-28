Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ASHTY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.