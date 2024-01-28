ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $867.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.03. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $883.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

