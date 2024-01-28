ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Raymond James

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $883.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.24 and its 200-day moving average is $673.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

