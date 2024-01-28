ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 721.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.29 ($8.76).

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 376.10 ($4.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £448.46 million, a PE ratio of -176.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.43. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($12.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

