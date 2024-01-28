ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 721.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.29 ($8.76).
A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOS
ASOS Trading Down 1.1 %
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.