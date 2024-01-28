Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $201.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

