Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 100,667 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $48,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $471.59 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

