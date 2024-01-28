Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,176,530 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ARLO opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

