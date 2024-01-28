Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,377 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1,511.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $40,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $389.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.57. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.