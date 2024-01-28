Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 176,639 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of EMCOR Group worth $44,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EME opened at $224.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

