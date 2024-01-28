Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 197,921 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,921 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 13,099,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

