Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 746,123 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Plains GP worth $32,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 4,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.