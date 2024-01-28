Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 666,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.85% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 258,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,497. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

