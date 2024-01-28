Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of PENN Entertainment worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $9,489,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

