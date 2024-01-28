Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,599.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

