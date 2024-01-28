Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 136,366 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

