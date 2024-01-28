Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,519 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,090,000 after buying an additional 219,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE ENOV opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

