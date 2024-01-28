Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $24,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 1,871,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.