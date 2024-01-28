Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5,676.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,468 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Comerica worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

