Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1,079.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121,940 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.