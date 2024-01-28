Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1,675.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,179 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

