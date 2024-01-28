Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,358 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.