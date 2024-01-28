Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.55 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRVL

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $226.92. 13,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,340. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $255.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.11.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.