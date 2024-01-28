Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $28.88 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,596 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,206. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

