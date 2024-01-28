Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.56 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.29 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.