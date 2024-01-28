Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $35.48 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $35,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.