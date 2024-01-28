Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 3,014,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.