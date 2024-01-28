Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 203.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 178.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 17,847,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

