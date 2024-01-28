Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 216.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $234,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 129.9% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

