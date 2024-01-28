Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 466.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $547.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $597.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

