Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $22.61 Million in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tennant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tennant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. 96,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,316. Tennant has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

