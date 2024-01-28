Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $36.24 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,120,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

