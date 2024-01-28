Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 106,368 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 440.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.39. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

