Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 153,994 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. 508,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.