Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 174,430 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,291.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.93 and a 200-day moving average of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

