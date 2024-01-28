Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 348,645 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,645 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of Murphy Oil worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

