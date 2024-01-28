Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Globus Medical worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

