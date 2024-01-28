Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,237 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Warner Music Group worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

