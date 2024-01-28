Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,022.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $970.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.95. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

